Dividends
PCTI

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PCTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.1, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCTI was $5.1, representing a -47.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.65 and a 29.11% increase over the 52 week low of $3.95.

PCTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). PCTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PCTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.72%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCTI

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular