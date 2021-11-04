PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PCTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.07, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCTI was $6.07, representing a -45.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.05 and a 24.9% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

PCTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). PCTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pcti Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

