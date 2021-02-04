PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PCTI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCTI was $8.21, representing a -25.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.05 and a 107.85% increase over the 52 week low of $3.95.

PCTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). PCTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PCTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.17%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.