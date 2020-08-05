PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PCTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.7, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCTI was $6.7, representing a -30.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.65 and a 69.62% increase over the 52 week low of $3.95.

PCTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). PCTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports PCTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.45%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.