PCTEL Augments Portfolio With Low-Profile Antenna Launch

PCTEL, Inc. PCTI recently announced the launch of a low-profile vertical antenna, which has been specifically designed to resolve the complex wireless challenges of various organizations. Impressively, the avant-garde antenna supports leading 5G NR (New Radio) devices for reliable cellular connectivity. The latest launch is likely to strengthen PCTEL’s broad portfolio of wireless technology products, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, application specific devices and antenna systems.



The Bloomingdale, IL-based company is best known for providing superior quality customized Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Cellular and combination antenna solutions. Notably, the cellular antennas cover frequencies ranging from 2G to 5G NR for both fixed and mobile applications. The low-profile antennas provide exceptional coverage across multiple frequency bands without tuning. Moreover, its low-profile design is apt for maximum overhead clearance on the back of top-notch wideband performance.



Specifically designed to address the high-speed requirements of complex RF communication systems, the newly launched BMLPV5000 5G NR low-profile antenna model is ideal for use in indoor and outdoor applications. With minimum antenna visibility, it supports 5G NR devices with frequencies ranging from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The solution automates industrial processes and supports Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) as well as smart city applications with flexible network deployments. With these features, PCTEL’s latest entrant in low-profile antenna portfolio is believed to be a perfect option to address Industrial IoT communications challenges with utmost efficiency.



Few months ago, the company launched Trooper TRP-20INT antenna platform for seamless installations of complex RF communications systems on 2020 police sports utility vehicles. The new-age multi-band antennas operate under harsh environments to support critical communications in ITS and FirstNet public safety. It also revealed the modernized version of a wide spectrum multi-band antenna — PCTWSLMR-2. This full spectrum LMR mobile antenna provides interoperability among emergency response personnel and features an impact resistant design to offer maximum durability for critical communications installations.



PCTEL is well positioned to benefit from its wide portfolio of competitive products for mission critical applications and robust balance sheet position supported by an efficient cost structure. Further, the company’s 5G scanning receivers have been adopted by dozens of network operators and their service companies in more than 20 countries. As 5G deployments accelerate, PCTEL’s solutions will enable operators and end-users to take an absolute advantage of all available spectrum, including mid-band frequencies worldwide and Citizens Broadband Radio Service in the United States. It is expected that 5G will be PCTEL’s growth driver in the upcoming years.



Shares of the company have declined 3.2% against the industry's growth of 27.2% in the past year. PCTEL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.8%, on average.





