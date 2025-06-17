$PCT stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCT stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $172,388,910 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PCT:
$PCT Insider Trading Activity
$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA purchased 619,925 shares for an estimated $4,996,595
$PCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APPIAN WAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 2,485,666 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,200,808
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC added 1,772,342 shares (+111.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,264,606
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,256,280 shares (+190.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,693,457
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 997,337 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,901,572
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 897,694 shares (+66.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,212,042
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 773,437 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,352,184
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. added 700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,844,000
