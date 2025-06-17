$PCT stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCT stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $172,388,910 of trading volume.

$PCT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PCT:

$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA purchased 619,925 shares for an estimated $4,996,595

$PCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

