$PCT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,223,151 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PCT:
$PCT Insider Trading Activity
$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA purchased 619,925 shares for an estimated $4,996,595
$PCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,921,244 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,942,751
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 1,811,185 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,564,646
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC added 1,592,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,323,125
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,352,087 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,858,891
- APPIAN WAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 808,486 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,286,981
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 758,382 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,773,415
- UBS GROUP AG added 706,136 shares (+449.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,237,894
