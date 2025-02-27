$PCT Earnings Results: $PCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PCT ($PCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, missing estimates of -$0.22 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $3,366,663 by $-3,366,663.

$PCT Insider Trading Activity

$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 2 purchases buying 4,884,318 shares for an estimated $24,996,598 and 0 sales.

$PCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

