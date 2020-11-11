Dividends
PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PCSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.47, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCSB was $15.47, representing a -24.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.60 and a 40.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

PCSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). PCSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59.

