PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.3, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCSB was $19.3, representing a -6.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 36.3% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.

PCSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). PCSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pcsb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.