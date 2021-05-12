PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.04, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCSB was $18.04, representing a -13.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 63.85% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

PCSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). PCSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.