$PCSA stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCSA stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,167,703 of trading volume.

$PCSA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PCSA:

$PCSA insiders have traded $PCSA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID YOUNG (Pres. Research & Development) purchased 124,500 shares for an estimated $99,288

GEORGE K NG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 87,200 shares for an estimated $69,542

PATRICK LIN (Chief Business - Strategy Off) purchased 43,500 shares for an estimated $34,691

JUSTIN W YORKE purchased 12,400 shares for an estimated $9,889

$PCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $PCSA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

