$PCSA stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCSA stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,167,703 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PCSA:
$PCSA Insider Trading Activity
$PCSA insiders have traded $PCSA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID YOUNG (Pres. Research & Development) purchased 124,500 shares for an estimated $99,288
- GEORGE K NG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 87,200 shares for an estimated $69,542
- PATRICK LIN (Chief Business - Strategy Off) purchased 43,500 shares for an estimated $34,691
- JUSTIN W YORKE purchased 12,400 shares for an estimated $9,889
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PCSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $PCSA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 31,971 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,255
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,387 shares (+1417.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,528
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,289 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,023
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,178 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,041
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP removed 85 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PCSA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.