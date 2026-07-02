PCRX's Exparel Wins Separate Reimbursement From UnitedHealthcare

Pacira BioSciences PCRX has announced that UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer with about 40 million members, will reimburse separately for Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), Pacira's non-opioid pain medicine, when used in outpatient settings such as hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgery centers. This is expected to improve patient access to Exparel and support the use of non-opioid pain management after surgery.

UnitedHealthcare has become one of several major health insurers that provide separate reimbursement for Exparel, rather than including its cost in the overall surgical payment. It joins other national insurers such as Aetna, Cigna, TRICARE and Humana, as well as many regional health plans, that already have similar reimbursement policies.

Pacira noted that expanded Medicare coverage under the NOPAIN Act, together with growing support from commercial insurers, has created a more favorable reimbursement environment for Exparel. As a result, hospitals and physicians can increasingly use the therapy based on medical need instead of cost considerations.

Year to date, PCRX shares have lost 3.3% against the industry’s 6.2% growth.



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Per management, bundled payment systems and reimbursement uncertainty have historically limited the use of non-opioid pain therapies in outpatient surgeries. However, broader adoption of separate reimbursement policies by major insurers is expected to reduce these barriers and support wider use of the drug.

Exparel: Pacira’s Key Growth Driver

Exparel is Pacira’s flagship pain-management product, which was launched in 2012. It is a long-acting local analgesic approved to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and a femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Pacira is evaluating Exparel in younger pediatric patients, advancing a registration program for the drug in pediatric patients under six years of age. Positive results could support regulatory filings in the United States and the European Union, expanding the eligible patient pool.

Pacira is also in discussions with the FDA on a phase III study evaluating Exparel as a stellate ganglion block to prevent postoperative atrial fibrillation following cardiothoracic surgery, which could open a new procedural setting. A 2026 partnership with LG Chem aims to expand access to opioid-sparing postsurgical pain management across select Asia-Pacific markets, providing exposure to a large surgical patient base beyond Pacira’s core geographies.

PCRX generated $177.4 million in total revenues in the first quarter of 2026, driven by product sales. Exparel remained the largest contributor, with net product sales of $143.3 million.

PCRX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Pacira currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents per share. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 8.9% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 18.8% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased to $3.02 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 130% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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