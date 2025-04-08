$PCRX stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCRX stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,992,947 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PCRX:
$PCRX Insider Trading Activity
$PCRX insiders have traded $PCRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN SLONIN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 879 shares for an estimated $16,173
- DARYL GAUGLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $9,880
$PCRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PCRX stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,699,384 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,016,394
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,184,034 shares (+620.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,307,200
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,075,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,265,679
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 879,473 shares (+145.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,569,271
- INVESCO LTD. removed 683,699 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,880,889
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 505,307 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,519,983
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 491,115 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,252,606
$PCRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Les Sulewski from Truist Financial set a target price of $25.0 on 01/30/2025
- David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 11/07/2024
This article is not financial advice.
