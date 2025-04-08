$PCRX stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCRX stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,992,947 of trading volume.

$PCRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PCRX:

$PCRX insiders have traded $PCRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN SLONIN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 879 shares for an estimated $16,173

DARYL GAUGLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $9,880

$PCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $PCRX stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Les Sulewski from Truist Financial set a target price of $25.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 11/07/2024

