PCRX Receives New Patent for Lead Pain Drug Exparel in the US

Pacira BioSciences PCRX announced the reception of the ‘940 patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that protects the chemical composition of Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), ensuring protection against generics in the market through 2044. The ‘940 patent is the first from a new family of patents related to Exparel produced by Pacira’s enhanced large-scale manufacturing process in San Diego, which received FDA approval in February 2024.

Exparel is Pacira’s flagship pain-management product, which was launched in 2012. The drug is indicated for postsurgical local analgesia in patients aged six years and older. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Pacira plans to list the ‘940 patent in the FDA's Orange Book, which includes patents covering the active ingredient, drug formulation, or approved usage methods. The company is also pursuing additional patent applications and expects more patents to be granted in the future.

PCRX to Sue 3 Companies for Exparel Patent Infringement

In the same press release, Pacira shared plans to sue Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and its U.S. distributor, Fresenius Kabi, for infringing the newly issued ‘940 patent.

Separately, it is pursuing legal action against eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Jiangsu Hengrui and Fresenius for violating the ‘574 patent in a New Jersey federal court. Additionally, Pacira is appealing the court decision in August 2024 that invalidated its ‘495 patent. To succeed in the market, the defendants must overcome PCRX’s robust patent protections.

The multi-layered patent protection for Exparel ensures the drug’s exclusivity in the pain management market, thereby preventing generic erosion.

Exparel – The Primary Growth Driver for PCRX

Exparel is the major contributor to Pacira’s revenues. It has been witnessing strong demand, primarily driven bygrowth within existing accounts, along with increasing acceptance by major hospitals and orthopedic centers, as it continues to be used in orthopedic procedures. It is also ticking the interest among oral and maxillofacial surgeons, fueled by a partnership announced in September 2022 between Pacira and Sevaredent to provide expanded access to Exparel for patients undergoing oral and maxillofacial procedures.

In the first nine months of 2024, the drug generated revenues worth $401.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 1.8%.

Pacira is also looking to further expand Exparel’s label to treat younger age groups. In 2024, the company initiated an early-stage pharmacokinetic study of Exparel as a single-dose post-surgical infiltration administration in patients under six years of age.

Subject to the success of this study, Pacira plans to initiate a phase III registration study to support regulatory filings seeking label expansions in the United States, the U.K. and the EU. Potential approval will further boost sales by increasing its patient eligibility criteria. The company is also currently exchanging dialogues with several regulatory bodies to align on the regulatory pathway for Exparel administered as a nerve block in the pediatric setting.

Besides Exparel, Pacira also markets Zilretta, approved as an extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to osteoarthritis patients with knee pain and the iovera drug delivery system, which generates incremental revenues for the company.

