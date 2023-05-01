PCRX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.31, changing hands as high as $47.69 per share. Pacira BioSciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.35 per share, with $75.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.77.

