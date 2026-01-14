PCRX, LG Chem Partner to Expand Exparel Reach Across the Asia-Pacific

Pacira BioSciences PCRX announced a partnership with LG Chem to broaden access to opioid-sparing postsurgical pain management across select Asia-Pacific markets. Under the agreement, LG Chem receives exclusive rights to commercialize Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), Pacira’s long-acting local anesthetic for postsurgical pain control in the region.

In consideration for the transaction, Pacira BioSciences will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, a transfer price, and tiered royalties on future sales generated by LG Chem in the licensed markets. PCRX will manufacture Exparel, while LG Chem will handle regulatory filings and approvals in the region, with plans to submit marketing authorization applications in South Korea and Thailand within the next six months.

The Rationale Behind PCRX’s Exparel Deal

Pacira BioSciences’ agreement with LG Chem is designed to extend Exparel’s reach into select Asia-Pacific markets while supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy. The partnership enables PCRX to tap into a large surgical patient base in the region and broaden the availability of its pain therapy beyond its core geographies.

The collaboration is underpinned by a clear clinical and commercial opportunity. In many Asian markets, postsurgical pain management continues to rely on short-acting analgesics with limited durability and variable effectiveness, creating demand for more advanced solutions that can support faster recovery and improved patient outcomes. Exparel’s extended duration of action positions it as a differentiated option for hospitals and surgeons seeking better perioperative pain control.

In the past six months, PCRX shares have lost 5% against the industry's 22.9% growth.



The deal allows Pacira BioSciences to scale internationally through an established regional partner with deep expertise in orthopedic and surgical care, rather than building a standalone commercial infrastructure. Leveraging LG Chem’s market access and regulatory capabilities is likely to accelerate adoption, while providing Pacira BioSciences with upfront and recurring revenue streams through transfer pricing and royalties.

Importantly for investors, the partnership is expected to expand Exparel’s commercial footprint and open new revenue channels outside the United States. This comes at a time when Pacira BioSciences reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenues of $196.9 million, up 5% year over year, but below market expectations, which triggered a decline in the share price last week. Management is positioning the international expansion of Exparel as a key lever to drive incremental sales and improve overall revenue momentum.

PCRX’s Other Marketed Products

Apart from Exparel, Pacira BioSciences’ marketed portfolio of products comprises two other products — Zilretta and the iovera system.

Zilretta is approved as an extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to osteoarthritis patients with knee pain. The iovera system, on the other hand, is a hand-held medical device used to deliver a precise, controlled application of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

