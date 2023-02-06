PCRFY or SONO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Audio Video Production stocks are likely familiar with Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) and Sonos (SONO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Panasonic Corp. and Sonos are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PCRFY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PCRFY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.42, while SONO has a forward P/E of 100.85. We also note that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SONO currently has a PEG ratio of 10.10.

Another notable valuation metric for PCRFY is its P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SONO has a P/B of 4.29.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PCRFY's Value grade of A and SONO's Value grade of D.

PCRFY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PCRFY is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

