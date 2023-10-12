(PCRFY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) ending at $10.97, denoting a +1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.67% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Panasonic Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and a revenue of $61.71 billion, representing changes of +19.05% and -0.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Panasonic Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.26.

One should further note that PCRFY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCRFY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

