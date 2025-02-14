$PCOR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PCOR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,094,875 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PCOR:
$PCOR Insider Trading Activity
$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 371,833 shares for an estimated $26,901,729.
- WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 371,833 shares for an estimated $26,901,729.
- CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 159,610 shares for an estimated $11,298,653.
- CRAIG F. JR. COURTEMANCHE (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,658 shares for an estimated $2,977,180.
- STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (President Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,378 shares for an estimated $2,412,850.
- BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,821 shares for an estimated $1,624,378.
- WILLIAM FRED JR FLEMING (SVP, Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,375 shares for an estimated $1,411,730.
- HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $1,133,382.
- KATHRYN BUEKER sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $507,065
- JOY DRISCOLL DURLING (Chief Data Officer) sold 6,076 shares for an estimated $359,334
$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 5,296,133 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,839,245
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,670,872 shares (+29376.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,128,438
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,566,211 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $158,386,542
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,555,612 shares (+453.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,492,007
- NORGES BANK removed 2,175,096 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,979,943
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,782,822 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,035,773
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,759,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,840,159
