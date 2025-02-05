PCNNECTION Earnings Results: $CNXN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PCNNECTION ($CNXN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, missing estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $708,900,000, missing estimates of $730,553,580 by $-21,653,580.

PCNNECTION Insider Trading Activity

PCNNECTION insiders have traded $CNXN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J MCGRATH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,623 shares for an estimated $1,018,028 .

. NEGRINI DAVID BEFFA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $350,000

BARBARA DUCKETT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $71,710

PCNNECTION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of PCNNECTION stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

