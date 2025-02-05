PCNNECTION Earnings Results: $CNXN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PCNNECTION ($CNXN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, missing estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $708,900,000, missing estimates of $730,553,580 by $-21,653,580.
PCNNECTION Insider Trading Activity
PCNNECTION insiders have traded $CNXN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY J MCGRATH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,623 shares for an estimated $1,018,028.
- NEGRINI DAVID BEFFA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $350,000
- BARBARA DUCKETT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $71,710
PCNNECTION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of PCNNECTION stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 359,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,129,078
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 93,645 shares (+208.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,063,642
- MORGAN STANLEY added 89,547 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,754,530
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 68,376 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,157,601
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 63,439 shares (+97.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,785,203
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 58,620 shares (+140.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,421,706
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 58,050 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,378,711
