PCJ Investment Counsel Cashes Out of $10.5 Million MEOH Position

Key Points

Sold all 208,630 shares of Methanex, an estimated $10.50 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented a 2.98% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

The position was previously 2.0% of the fund's assets under management as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, PCJ Investment Counsel liquidated its entire holding in Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), by selling 208,630 shares. The estimated transaction value is $10.50 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter. The fund held no Methanex shares at the end of the period, and the position value dropped by $8.28 million from the previous quarter.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: BBUC: $30.97 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSE: CAE: $20.41 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE: EFXT: $13.84 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: RY: $13.56 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: BTE: $12.55 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Methanex shares were priced at $63.35, up 95.28% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 64.1 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.67 billion Net income (TTM) ($44.85 million) Dividend yield 1.17% Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $63.35

Company snapshot

Produces and supplies methanol globally, with operations in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Generates revenue through methanol production, third-party offtake contracts, and spot market sales, complemented by logistics and storage services.

Serves chemical and petrochemical producers as its primary customer base.

Methanex is a leading global methanol producer with a diversified geographic footprint and integrated logistics capabilities. The company leverages its scale and operational expertise to supply methanol to industrial customers worldwide. Strategic control of production and distribution assets supports Methanex's competitive positioning in the chemicals sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When an institution sells its entire holdings of a company, investors often take notice. Recently, PCJ Investment Counsel exited its Methanex (MEOH) positions. We can only speculate about its reasons for doing so, but there are a few possibilities to note.

The stock has surged significantly over the past year, so PCJ may have chosen to lock in profits. Some analysts say the company is overvalued, and it faces several challenges that may affect its profitability in the short term. These include uncertainty about the future of its Titan plant in Trinidad, where its contract will expire in September 2026.

Also, the energy industry as a whole has faced volatility recently due to geopolitical factors that affect fuel supply and pricing. And despite the rising price of its shares, the company had a net loss of $44.85 million over the trailing 12 months.

That said, a broad investment in energy stocks can be an important part of a diversified portfolio. For long-term investors, the focus is often on companies that have historically generated strong returns during favorable market conditions while being resilient enough to survive downturns.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Baytex Energy, Enerflex, and Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.