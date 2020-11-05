PCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Comm (Symbol: PCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.59, changing hands as high as $19.69 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Comm shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4601 per share, with $25.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.63.

