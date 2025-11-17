PChome Online (TPEX:8044) Price Target Decreased by 31.91% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for PChome Online (TPEX:8044) has been revised to NT$32.64 / share. This is a decrease of 31.91% from the prior estimate of NT$47.94 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$32.32 to a high of NT$33.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.89% from the latest reported closing price of NT$38.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in PChome Online. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8044 is 0.00%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 5,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,485K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 787K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 463K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8044 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 367K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

