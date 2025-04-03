PCH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.73, changing hands as low as $42.48 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.0606 per share, with $48.1199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.53.

