PCH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.30, changing hands as high as $55.06 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.82 per share, with $61.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.03.

