PCH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.26, changing hands as low as $40.08 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $33.31 per share, with $45.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.13.

