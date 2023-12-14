PCH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.70, changing hands as high as $47.86 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $41.31 per share, with $54.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.58.

