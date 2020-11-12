PCG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.88, changing hands as high as $11.22 per share. PG&E Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $18.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.24.

