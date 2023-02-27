PCE Inflation Jumps the Most Since June: 5 ETFs to Play

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure increased in January at its fastest clip since June, an ominous sign that price pressures remain deep-rooted in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to further interest rate hikes well into this year. Consumer prices rose 0.6% sequentially in January, up sharply from a 0.2% sequential increase in December. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up from a 5.3% annual increase in December.

Barring volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation increased 0.6% from December, up from a 0.4% rise the previous month. And compared with a year earlier, core inflation was up 4.7% in January, versus 4.6% year-over-year gains in December. The report also showed that consumer spending increased 1.8% sequentially in January after falling the previous month.

“Reaccelerating price pressures, coupled with a still-strong labor market that is restoring incomes and is supporting demand, will keep the Fed on track to hike rates further over coming meetings,’’ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, as quoted on AP.

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few inflation-beating ETFs to profit out of this situation.

ETFs in Focus

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF RINF

The FTSE 30-Year TIPS (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index tracks the performance of long positions in the most recently issued 30-year TIPS and duration-adjusted short positions in U.S. Treasury bonds of, in the aggregate, approximate equivalent duration dollars to the TIPS. The fund charges 30 bps in fees.

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF CPII

The Ionic Inflation Protection ETF is an actively managed ETF, which looks to generate positive returns during periods of rising inflation and inflation expectations as well as during periods of increasing long-term interest rates and fixed-income volatility.

The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of inflation swap agreements on the Consumer Price Index, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury Obligations, including U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS. Cash takes a considerable portion of the fund.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF RAAX

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF seeks long-term total return. It also maximizes real returns while seeking to reduce downside risk during sustained market declines by allocating primarily to exchange-traded products that provides exposure to real assets, which include commodities, real estate, natural resources, and infrastructure. The fund charges 87 bps in fees.

Merk Stagflation ETF STGF

The underlying Solactive Stagflation Index tracks the performance of components that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from persistent inflation, including in an environment of weak economic growth. The fund charges 45 bps in fees and yields about 3.94% annually.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF IWIN

IWIN is an actively managed ETF, investing in asset classes that look to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from inflation. IWIN intends to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms.

The portfolio includes an active mix of asset miners, commodities, land development, homebuilders, commodity REITs and real estate technology. The expense ratio of IWIN is 0.85%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX): ETF Research Reports

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN): ETF Research Reports

Merk Stagflation ETF (STGF): ETF Research Reports

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.