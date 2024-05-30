PCCW Limited Announces Employee Share Awards

PCCW Limited (HK:0008) has released an update.

PCCW Limited has awarded 1,012,798 shares to its employees under the PCCW Share Award Schemes, with varying vesting periods from 2024 to 2028. The shares were granted at no cost to selected employees based on their contribution to the company’s performance, and do not come with additional performance targets. However, vesting is conditional on continuous employment and the absence of any serious misconduct or legal issues involving the grantees.

