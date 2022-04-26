PCCAR (PCAR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported earnings of $1.72 per share in first-quarter 2022, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and rising from the year-ago figure of $1.35. Higher-than-expected revenues across all segments resulted in the outperformance.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $6,472.6 million, up from $5,845.5 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6,106.4 million, beating the consensus mark of $5,781 million.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $4,697.1 million in the March quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $4,233 million. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $4,337 million. The segment’s pre-tax income was $276.7 million, increasing 2.4% year over year.



Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,388.9 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,160.7 million and surpassing the consensus mark of $1,256 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $340.2 million, up 26% from $251.6.



Revenues in the Financial Services segment declined to $366.2 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $432 million and missed the consensus estimate of $427 million. Nonetheless, pre-tax income rose to $147 million from $76.4 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in first-quarter 2022 rose to $183.7 million from the prior-year period’s $161.1 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $78 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $80.1 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4,672.4 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $4,813 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Capex and R&D expenses for 2022 are envisioned in the band of $425-$475 million and $350-$400 million, respectively.



The company declared a cash dividend of 34 cents in the reported quarter.

