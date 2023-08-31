PCB Bancorp. (PCB) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp. (NASDAQ:PCB) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from the latest reported closing price of 15.61 / share.

PCB Bancorp. Declares $0.18 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $15.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.73%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCB is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 5,551K shares. The put/call ratio of PCB is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 574K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 402K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 11.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 283K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 271K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 228K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 7.45% over the last quarter.

PCB Bancorp. Background Information

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

