PCB Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

October 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

PCB Bancorp reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a 21.6% increase in net income available to common shareholders, reaching $7.5 million, driven by strong loan growth and an expanded net interest margin. The company maintained solid credit metrics, with a stable allowance for credit losses and improved asset quality ratios. Total assets grew by 1.3% to $2.89 billion, alongside an increase in deposits and loans, setting a positive outlook for continued financial growth and strategic expansion.

