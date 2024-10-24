PCB Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

PCB Bancorp ( (PCB) ) has issued an announcement.

PCB Bancorp reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with a 21.6% increase in net income available to common shareholders, reaching $7.5 million, driven by strong loan growth and an expanded net interest margin. The company maintained solid credit metrics, with a stable allowance for credit losses and improved asset quality ratios. Total assets grew by 1.3% to $2.89 billion, alongside an increase in deposits and loans, setting a positive outlook for continued financial growth and strategic expansion.

See more insights into PCB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.