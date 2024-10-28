PCB Bancorp price target raised to $21 from $20 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark raised the firm’s price target on PCB Bancorp (PCB) to $21 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm also increases its 2024/2025 EPS estimates to $1.75/$2.03 from $1.64/$1.70 on lower NIE and LLP and stronger net interest income and fees.

