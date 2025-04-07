PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

PCB Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in Los Angeles, PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -15.86% so far this year. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.2 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.7% compared to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 1.16% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.73%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.40%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PCB Bancorp's current payout ratio is 41%, meaning it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PCB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.11 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 21.26%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PCB is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

