PCB Bancorp (PCB) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of PCB Bancorp (PCB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 in the previous session. PCB Bancorp has gained 119.4% since the start of the year compared to the 25.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 43.4% return for the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2021, PCB Bancorp reported EPS of $0.73 versus consensus estimate of $0.64.

For the current fiscal year, PCB Bancorp is expected to post earnings of $2.5 per share on $93.65 million in revenues. This represents a 140.38% change in EPS on a 20.17% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.88 per share on $94.7 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -25% and 1.12%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

PCB Bancorp may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

PCB Bancorp has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.6X versus its peer group's average of 15.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, PCB Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if PCB Bancorp passes the test. Thus, it seems as though PCB Bancorp shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

