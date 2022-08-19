PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PCB Bancorp in Focus

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -8.47% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.15 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.99%. In comparison, the Banks - Southwest industry's yield is 1.24%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.58%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 36.4% from last year. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 61.03%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, PCB Bancorp's payout ratio is 22%, which means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, PCB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.67 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.91%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PCB is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



