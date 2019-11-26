PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

PCB Bancorp (PCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.26, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $17.26, representing a -10.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.18 and a 29.19% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

PCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.01%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

