PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

PCB Bancorp (PCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.31, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $23.31, representing a 0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.23 and a 139.32% increase over the 52 week low of $9.74.

PCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 148.08%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.

