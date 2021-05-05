PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

PCB Bancorp (PCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.91, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $15.91, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.43 and a 94.02% increase over the 52 week low of $8.20.

PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.94%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.