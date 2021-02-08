PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

PCB Bancorp (PCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PCB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $13.23, representing a -15.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.70 and a 80.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

PCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.5%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

