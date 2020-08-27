PCB Bancorp (PCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

PCB Bancorp (PCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.58, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCB was $9.58, representing a -46.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.75 and a 31.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

PCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports PCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.61%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

