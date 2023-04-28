PCB Bancorp (PCB) Declares $0.18 Dividend

PCB Bancorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 2.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCB is 0.17%, an increase of 293.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 6,307K shares. The put/call ratio of PCB is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from its latest reported closing price of 13.48.

The projected annual revenue for PCB Bancorp is 120MM, an increase of 17.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 600K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 351K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 91.11% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 305K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 14.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 284K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 2.15% over the last quarter.

PCB Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

