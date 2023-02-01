PCB Bancorp (PCB) Declares $0.15 Dividend

PCB Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $18.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp is $21.16. The forecasts range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $18.57.

The projected annual revenue for PCB Bancorp is $120MM, an increase of 19.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.68, an increase of 13.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PCB is 0.0439%, a decrease of 2.2895%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 6,495K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 481,244 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405,833 shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 367,000 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326,800 shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 84.03% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 357,627 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372,461 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 13.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355,560 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 313,671 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312,762 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 3.76% over the last quarter.

PCB Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

