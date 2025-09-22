PCB Bancorp (PCB) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 5.93% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.20 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.73%. In comparison, the Banks - Southwest industry's yield is 1.25%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.02%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PCB Bancorp's current payout ratio is 38%, meaning it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PCB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.37 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 36.21%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PCB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

