PCB Bancorp Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PCB Bancorp (PCB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.32 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $7.46 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $26.97 million from $22.71 million last year.

PCB Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.32 Mln. vs. $7.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $26.97 Mln vs. $22.71 Mln last year.

