PCB BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $PCB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PCB BAN ($PCB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,664,000 and earnings of $0.49 per share.

PCB BAN Insider Trading Activity

PCB BAN insiders have traded $PCB stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANG YOUNG LEE has made 39 purchases buying 42,476 shares for an estimated $858,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DON RHEE has made 3 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $154,913 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HENRY KIM (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) has made 3 purchases buying 6,700 shares for an estimated $139,608 and 0 sales.

PCB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of PCB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

