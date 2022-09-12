PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Paccar and Tesla have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.45, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 75.18. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41.

Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 2.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 25.22.

These metrics, and several others, help PCAR earn a Value grade of A, while TSLA has been given a Value grade of D.

Both PCAR and TSLA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PCAR is the superior value option right now.



