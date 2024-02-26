PCAR or TSLA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Paccar is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PCAR has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.72, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 60.83. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72.

Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 3.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 9.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, PCAR holds a Value grade of A, while TSLA has a Value grade of C.

PCAR stands above TSLA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PCAR is the superior value option right now.

